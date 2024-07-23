The South African Police Service arrested almost 50 illegal foreigners in Gauteng for illicit mining activities

The arrests were part of an operation the police conducted in Gauteng as part of Operation Vala Umgodi

South Africans clapped for the men and women in blue, and many called for action to be taken to improve border security

EKURHULENI — The South African Police Service's clampdown on illegal mining continued with Operation Vala Umgodi. Over 40 undocumented foreigners were arrested.

Zama Zamas arrested in Ekurhuleni

According to the South African Police Service, 48 suspects were arrested in Cyrtal Park, Ekurhuleni, on 22 July. They were found with implements they used to mine illegally, including stampers, shovels, steel pots, two generators, seven motors, chains, jammers, electrical cords, and steel balls.

The police also announced that Operation Vala Umgodi would continue in various parts of Gauteng. Four more suspects were arrested for possessing fake cigarettes.

South Africans salute SAPS

Netizens on Facebook gave SAPS their flowers.

Siyanda Masiya said:

"Justice must play its role, please. They must get harsh sentences."

Tshepo SB said:

"South Africa needs to address its border security. Addressing undocumented foreigners is not an effective deterrent, as they continue to enter the country and do as they please. Despite these arrests, the influx of undocumented individuals into South Africa persists."

Mpitse Kgotso Gaotilwe said:

"Let them be given a harsh sentence so that the message can be clear enough to those who came with them."

Maxhobanzima Luzuko said:

"15 years in prison for undocumented citizens would be a fair sentence."

Mfoka Mshibe said:

"Great work. Well done."

19 Zama zamas arrested in Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Operation Vala Umgodi resulted in 19 Zama Zamas getting arrested in the Northern Cape.

The bust, which took place in July this year, resulted from a joint effort by the South African National Defence Force, the police, and the Immigration Services.

