The SANDF and Home Affairs Immigration Services remain committed to upholding the law and safeguarding the integrity of South Africa’s borders. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

A collaborative initiative involving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Immigration Services has successfully detained 19 suspects since the operation commenced on Tuesday, 9 July 2024.

The ongoing multi-disciplinary operation aims to trace and apprehend illegal and undocumented individuals suspected of conducting unlawful mining activities in the Northern Cape.

More Zama Zamas detained

In the Frances Baard District, the team patrolled the Greenpoint and Colville mining dumps.

They initially detained seven undocumented foreign nationals from Nigeria, Malawi, and Ethiopia, along with one South African citizen.

These individuals were apprehended for their involvement in illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, in the Namakwa District, a coordinated cordon and search operation in the Koiingnas mining area detained 11 individuals from Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

These suspects were held for trespassing and contravening the Immigration Act.

The detained suspects are currently being processed and verified by immigration officials.

Upon completion, they will be formally charged and presented to the court for deportation proceedings.

Operation Vala Umgodi continues its collaborative patrol operations in hotspot areas within the Frances Baard and Namakwa Districts, reinforcing the commitment to curbing illegal mining and ensuring adherence to immigration laws.

Addressing illegal mining in the region

Operation Vala Umgodi is part of a broader effort to address illegal mining activities, which pose significant environmental, economic, and social challenges in the region.

The involvement of multiple agencies underscores the seriousness of this issue and the concerted effort required to combat it effectively.

Authorities have indicated that the operations will continue in various hotspot areas, ensuring all individuals within these regions comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

The SANDF and Home Affairs Immigration Services remain committed to upholding the law and safeguarding the integrity of South Africa’s borders.

