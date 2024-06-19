Police have intensified efforts against Zama Zamas in a nationwide crackdown on illegal mining

A 21-year-old Lesotho national was arrested for allegedly possessing uncut diamonds during a vehicle checkpoint inspection in Kleinsee on 18 June

The suspect, who lacked proper documentation, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

A 21-year-old Lesotho national was arrested for allegedly possessing uncut diamonds during Operation Vala Umgodi in Kleinsee. Images: Supplied and Stock.

Source: UGC

Police have continued to clamp down on Zama Zama as part of a nationwide effort to reduce illegal mining activities.

A 21-year-old Lesotho national was arrested for allegedly possessing uncut diamonds during Operation Vala Umgodi in Kleinsee.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, as part of a routine inspection at a vehicle checkpoint near the small town in the Namakwa District.

Operation vala umgodi in Kimberly

The multidisciplinary team tasked with executing Operation Vala Umgodi stopped and searched the suspect’s vehicle during the inspection.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered several suspected uncut diamonds.

See the post on X below:

When questioned, the suspect could not provide a reasonable explanation for possessing the diamonds.

Additionally, he failed to produce any documentation proving his legal status in the country to immigration officials on the scene.

Suspect still in custody

The suspect was promptly taken into custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to the possession of uncut diamonds and immigration violations.

Operation Vala Umgodi, an initiative designed to combat illicit mining and the presence of undocumented individuals in the Northern Cape, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening enforcement measures in the region.

Sergeant Timothy Sam, in a statement, said the suspect will appear in Court soon.

"Operation Vala Umgodi will strengthen its efforts to eradicate illicit mining and the proliferation of undocumented persons in the Northern Cape."

The operation's focus is to eradicate illegal mining activities that threaten the local economy and the environment, while also addressing the challenges posed by undocumented persons.

Authorities involved in the operation have hailed the arrest as a crucial step in their ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal mining and related criminal activities in the area.

South Africans express doubts over Ramaphosa's SANDF deployment to restore 'Law and Order'

Briefly News reported last year that President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) to address issues with construction mafias and illegal miners.

Ramaphosa aims to deploy 800 soldiers in areas where police struggle with high crime levels, as construction mafias disrupt the nation.

South Africans express scepticism on social media, questioning the army's effectiveness and suggesting alternative deployments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News