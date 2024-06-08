Many netizens have called on KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner to step in and assist Gauteng crackdown on criminals

The social media users were reacting to the arrest of a gang of Zama Zama’s who allegedly shot at law enforcement officials

Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the group was nabbed at the Joe Slovo Informal Settlement in Reiger Park, Boksburg

Gauteng netizens called for the KZN Police Commissioner's intervention following the arrest of illegal miners who shot at law enforcement officials in the Reiger Park area. Image X/@FaithMazibukoSA

Some social media users have called for KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to be brought in to crack down on criminality in Gauteng.

The netizens were reacting to the recent arrest of a gang of illegal miners at the Joe Slovo Informal Settlement in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Zama Zama’s shot at law enforcement officers

Gauteng’s Community Safety MEC @FaithMazibukoSA said the posse allegedly shot at police officers and Gauteng Traffic Wardens on 4 June 2024:

Mazibuko added that the 7 June 2024 arrests were a result of authorities spending sleepless nights tacking down the group.

Gauteng netizens call for KZN Commissioner’s assistance

Many social media users called for stricter action against the perpetrators, with some suggesting that KZN’s Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, was the answer to Gauteng's crime scourge.

@Phuphulenyon said:

“Lol, something weak about cops in Jo'burg going north hayi cause if it were KZN or Western Cape, those would be body bags.”

@Vuyo40049555 suggested:

“Bring back the Capital punishment.”

@enetob wondered:

“So they had to first shoot SAPS members that you do serious manhunting ”

@against_biased commented:

“You should have asked Mkhwanazi to lend you KZN officers for a couple of days.”

@MokoenaSphiwe suggested:

“Unleash KZN SAPS on them; no one must raise a firearm against the Police.”

Zama zamas' gold-digging chemicals a threat to tourists

Briefly News previously reported that the rise of illegal mining in Mpumalanga is becoming highly dangerous to both the tourism and agriculture sectors.

According to authorities, the chemicals used to harvest and divert gold include mercury, cyanide, and e-coli, which pose a significant risk to surrounding communities.

A chief in Matibidi told Briefly News that cattle in the area adjacent to Pilgrims' Rest were dying from drinking water in streams and rivers supplied by the Blyde River.

