A journalist has been served with legal papers to retract statements he made about AfriForum recently

He claimed that AfriForum represented Frederick Botha, who was arrested after a drug lab was found on his farm

AfriForum threatened legal action if he did not retract his statements, and South Africans stood with him, roasting AfriForum

JOHANNESBURG — A popular X journalist has been slapped with papers from lawyers representing AfriForum.

Afriforum demands journalist retract tweet

@MightiJamie posted the letter he received from Hunter Spies Attorneys, who represents the lobby group AfriForum. In the letter, AfriForum says @MightiJamie claimed that AfriForum represented Frederick Botha. Botha was recently arrested after a drug lab was found on his farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Afriforum demanded that he retract his statement, delete the tweet and tweet that AfriForum did not represent Botha and the other people he mentioned. The lawyers gave him until 9 September to retract his statements, follow the instructions, or face legal action.

South Africans support him

Netizens stood with him, and some slammed AfriForum.

thepoliticalmalik said:

"This country is really a scam. So journalists can't report news. They are coming for you. You have touched the untouchable."

Owami said:

"It's crazy how they will do this to a journalist. Let them publish a list of their membership."

Lord Destro said:

"Start a GoFundMe. We'll support you through all this. It's time we unite as a black nation. Ever since Cyril became president, these people are doing as they like."

Khudzumdumo said:

"So they were quiet about the farm killing of two women who were fed to the pigs."

Hope Nave said:

"You got served because you hit a nerve."

In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

This was after they were implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting. AfriForum demanded that their alleged involvement.

