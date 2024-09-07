Amapiano record producer DJ Maphorisa seemed to put a dramatic week on the music front behind him

Phori found himself caught in a social media storm after Samthing Soweto was not credited on a song

Social media broke out in a frenzy after Madumane posted a clip performing in front of a large crowd

Amapiano record producer DJ Maphorisa had a bustling day in the office, as seen in a recent video. Instagram: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

In a week in which he faced criticism from all sides, DJ Maphorisa appeared to rise like a phoenix from the ashes if his recent post is anything to go by.

The record producer was caught in a well-publicised controversy, bashed and labelled an Amapiano gatekeeper.

DJ Maphorisa gives a nod to "bouncing back"

Though he's carried the label for a while, the latest backlash came after Samthing Soweto's snub on the newly released Amalanga Awafani.

Samthing Soweto later posted a broken heart emoji, captioning the track's cover art that Mas Musiq had posted.

The released song, to which he lent his vocals, features Mas and Lawd Weezy, TO StarQuality, and DJ Maphorisa.

Many called the move exploitative and hounded Maphorisa, calling for the track's removal from digital streaming platforms.

Many also called for the record producer to be cancelled.

Soon after, a vexed Phori went on an emotional tirade on Instagram Live, even shedding some tears.

It's been a few days since then, and on Saturday evening, he posted a clip from a packed concert, captioning it:

"Bounced back."

The 87-second material showed him on stage performing Manzi Nte, his single with Tyler ICU and featuring various artists.

Kabza De Small, who can be seen behind the decks, and another artist share the stage with him, doing the Manzi Nte dance.

Scenes leave SA doing double-take

The video garnered about 120,000 views within three hours and over 3300 likes. Briefly News looks at the polarising responses to it.

@bhekezinhle wrote:

"Social media ain’t a real place. People love you."

@I_Know_Ball4K said:

"One thing about South Africans [is] they only bark on social media. They never bite."

@AMG_Owner added:

"Bro, they only hate you on Twitter. TF is this crowd? Ehhhh."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News