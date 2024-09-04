DJ Maphorisa's response to the public backlash over allegedly exploiting Samthing Soweto was not lost on anyone

An X user, @FunkySowetan, shared an excerpt from a snippet of an Instagram Live from DJ Maphorisa to make a point

Enthused social media users found the fun poked at DJ Maphorisa entertaining in the comments section

Not all hit out strongly against DJ Maphorisa and his rant, with a social media user fashioning a funny response to an interview. Images: @FunkyCheesecake, @DjMaphorisa

As most fans seethe over Samthing Soweto's snub on the newly released Amalanga Awafani track, others are making fun of DJ Maphorisa.

The producer has been trending online after his Instagram Live rant in which he clawed back at the backlash against him.

Man quotes line from DJ Maphorisa's rant

The social media storm emerged after Samthing Soweto was not credited despite lending his vocals to the song.

DJ Maphorisa was immediately criticised by Amapiano fans for alleged exploitation, prompting a response from the record producer.

Maphorisa spoke highly of himself, downplaying any wrongdoing while criticising the lack of support he received in SA despite "all I've done for the movement".

It didn't take long for an interested X user to see the funny side of the rant and use an excerpt from his Insta video to make a point.

That point happened to be about a question commonly asked during job interviews.

X user @FunkySowetan captioned the five-second snippet:

"Please tell us why you want to leave your current role and organisation?"

Funnily, the supposed response was where Maphorisa said:

"Ba mfa di cente kwale. Tshelete e ba mfang yone ga e dire silo (I'm getting a pittance there, and I can hardly do anything with the money)."

The seemingly obvious answer could be seen as anything but usual, as many able to attest to it who have explored the job market.

Mzansi's online community was instantly taken with the shenanigans as they lit up the comments section with laughter and chatter.

Impromptu joke blows Mzansi away

The post clocked about 250,000 hits and attracted almost 6000 likes, and 2100 reposts and bookmarks apiece.

Briefly News looks at the funny reactions.

@ndfturner2_0 wrote:

"This clip is going straight to status."

@okayaMich said:

"Le fast, shem."

@Lwazi_Sola added:

"This is me when they ask me why I keep on relocating."

@Hlangus_ called:

"This video is gonna age well."

@a_justanobdy

"Every month on pay day."

DJ Maphorisa reportedly in R20m loan jive

In another news story, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was reportedly in a burdensome financial muddle.

According to ZiMoja, the DJ and record producer was drowning in a hefty R20 million debt after previously entering a loan deal with Sony Music.

