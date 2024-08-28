A man pulled a swooping prank on his wife that she did not see coming in a video making the rounds online

A prank-loving husband and wife had most married couples in hysterics with his swooping gag on his unsuspecting missus.

It all came tumbling down from the roof for the lass once she opened the door to walk into their house.

The caption read:

"I would file [for] a divorce immediately after this. My heart is fragile."

The 16-second clip begins with a door to a room in the house opening, and the woman appears. As she walks in, a balloon stuck on the wall to her right, with its string attached to the doorknob, plummets down towards her.

It smashes against her face and drenches her in a white, milk-like liquid.

Anticipating his woman's entrance, the man sitting on the couch in front of the lounge TV breaks out in loud laughter and blows a party popper confetti cannon, rubbing salt in the wound.

Wet and defeated, the woman steps back out, pulling the door behind, whose glass is now milky. The prankster, still laughing heartily, gets up to follow her.

Gag leaves Mzansi in stitches

The clip attracted almost 8500 views within 14 hours since it was posted. Briefly News looks at the laughed-up responses to it.

@_Lolo_Pat wrote:

"I wasn't expecting it fr."

@ratedJforJenn said:

"[These] games with your partner [are] so fun asf."

@officialcollinc added:

"Didn’t see that one coming."

@steptaiwo remarked:

"Eish. They must play a lot in that house."

