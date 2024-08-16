A video of a father kneeling before his daughter with a purity ring is causing all kinds of disruption on the timeline

The material came courtesy of an X user, @PicturesFoIder, who deemed it a good idea to share the peculiar scenes

The clip clocked over 18 million views in the over 24 hours since it was published, garnering strong reactions

A viral video shows a father going down on one knee to gift his daughter a purity ring. Images: Westend61

Proposals are usually romantic affairs and anything but screams to be seen in a different light.

For example, a father going down on bended knee in front of his daughter with an altogether different intention.

Father's sus purity proposal weirds out

Such was the case in a viral X post from @PicturesFoIder.

The caption read:

“A dad proposed to his 20-year-old daughter with a purity ring…”

In the 30-second clip, a white father can seen on one knee in front of his clearly surprised daughter in what appears to be a messy bedroom.

He appears to retrieve a ring box from his pocket before beseeching his daughter to preserve her chastity in a solemn tone.

He jerks up, and the girl is heard exclaiming:

“What is this!?”

The man lays into it.

“Sarah, will you wear this ring as a sign and a promise to God and to me to remain pure until the day you’re married?”

The girl replies:

“Yes. That is … gorgeous.”

The father then continues:

“Give me your left hand. Okay. This ring will remain on your left…”

The video cuts and blends into an unrelated clip of a poker-faced woman, seemingly directing police into a part of the house, saying:

“Yes, officer. He’s right through there.”

The video attracted a resounding response, courtesy of its over 18 million views.

Odd scenes spur locals to chime in

The staggering view count translated to 37000 likes, over 9200 bookmarks, 7900 replies and 6200 reposts after 27 hours.

Briefly News looks at some of the strong reactions to the post after a strong opposition from many on the timeline due to its peculiar nature.

@OnlyClipping wrote:

"Am I the only one a little weirded out by this?"

@JohnnyLoveless said:

"I tried so hard to see how this is just sweet and fatherly. I got nothin'."

@whotfisjovana mentioned:

"'As a sign and a promise to God and me'. Weird hearing that coming from a father to his 20-year-old daughter."

Source: Briefly News