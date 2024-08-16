The result of a woman going for a hairdo is making the rounds on social media for its scaly nature

An X user, @dii_imma, posted the now-viral material showing the hairstylist up to their arms in dandruff

The striking scenes caught the attention of locals online, who had bucketloads of replies to the clip

A Black woman's hairdo served up bucketloads of dandruff in a viral video online. Images: Yellow Dog Productions and Mariya Borisova

Not much of what people see on social media these days shocks them until something truly bizarre jumps out like a scary monster.

A video of a woman doing her hair at a salon is an ordinary experience under most circumstances.

Woman covered in buckets of dandruff

Except in this case, nothing was ordinary about the clip X user @dii_imma shared of a woman appearing to have a months-old weave removed.

The caption read:

"I thought it was sawdust."

That which resembles sawdust is actually copious amounts of dandruff.

The 65-second clip features a voice narrating the entire process.

It shows a hairstylist covered up to her arms in scale, diligently weaving through her client's messy, knotted hair.

"I know you're wondering how in the world we got here. First, my client got her [in-style] put in about four months ago. And, I like my clients to come to me to get it taken down," says the female voice.

She then details the process step-for-step as heaps of dandruff can be seen covering the length of the woman's shoulders.

"So, I removed the tracks. I removed the [styling at] the neck, and under the neck, there were some braids. Since it was up for a while, loosening the braids was a little difficult."

The clip concludes with the hairstylist scraping off the scale using a specialised brush and detailing the woman's hair.

Dusty scenes stun locals

Horrified netizens had buckets to say about the scaly scenes, wasting little time making a beeline to the comments strip as the clip racked up almost five million views.

The material attracted 4300 likes, 2300 bookmarks, 2000 reposts and almost 1000 replies within 24 hours.

Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions.

@McDavidIbiam wrote:

"They should have done this outside the shop. You'll end up contaminating the whole place."

@Chimdimma92 said:

"I [so] have many questions. Will she use the combs for another customer?"

@PrettyQuietMe mentioned:

"She needs gloves that go up to her biceps."

