A woman shared about a strange salon experience. Image: @claudia_19o

Source: TikTok

A South African woman shared how she was left stranded at the salon when cops showed up unexpected.

Woman left with half a hairstyle

According to a TikTok post by Nthabiseng Claudia, the hairstylists at the salon, she had been to made a run for it when police officers rocked up to the establishment without warning.

Nthabiseng and other clients were left unattended in their seats at the salon, confused about what to do next. Poor Nthabiseng was left with only half hair done in braids.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by salon drama

It was unclear why the hairstylists evaded the police; many netizens were amused and confused online. Others responded with their conclusions, while some shared similar experiences.

urfavvvvvv008 asked:

"Kanti kubalekwani?(Why did they run away?)

padi262 said:

"You’re better, they once left me with a relaxer onI had to ask some of the girlies there to help me wash my hair ."

Leigh-Anne N❤️ reacted:

"Unamanga (You lie)."

user8849432064046 commented:

"I need a cop boyfriend. After doing my hair I will call him to come with his friends ."

thifhe_imani wrote:

" She told me to run with her to a nearby flat where she continued doing my hair

B A C H commented:

"Lucky you were not getting a haircut! Mina amaphoyisa angiqedelela umgundo ngoba phela uChukwu wayebalekile."

u_AmahlengcobokaSenzakwenzeke asked:

"Kanti kwenziwani le engaka kuleSalon?(What happens at that salon?)

Precious_Mtsweni reacted:

"Hhayi marn."

