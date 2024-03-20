A local salon, Bukky Beauty World, shared a TikTok video of a white woman getting long blonde braids

The video showed the long braiding process and the final result, with the woman rocking her long braids

While some viewers complimented the woman's new hairstyle, others expressed curiosity about how the stylist managed to braid the fine hair

A white woman went viral on TikTok for getting blonde braids. Image: @bukkybeautyworld

Source: TikTok

A white Mzansi woman from Tshwane left several netizens impressed after she was captured getting her hair done into braids.

Tshwane woman gets braided

A TikTok video shared by braids (@bukkybeautyworld) shows the young woman arriving at the salon, sporting an edgy short hairdo before a stylist starts braiding her hair into long braids using blond extensions.

The video documents the time-consuming process before finally revealing the final look.

Watch the TikTok video below to see the woman rocking stunning blonde and curly braids:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on woman's braid hairdo

Mzansi netizens responded to the video with differing reviews, as some complimented the beautiful woman's new look, and others commented on how silky and hard to braid her hair must have been.

MaMfeka️‍ wrote:

"Inina kodwa yazi enisijwayeza nabelungu."

juniorasdfghkjklqwertyyuipoZ replied:

"Umuhle sisi wethu."

Naynay commented:

"She looks amazing with 'em braids ."

ausi omo tona asked:

"How do you grip this soft hair ?

NikiweG said:

"That lady did a good jobthat type of hair is hard to grab."

Quiana Wright commented:

"Why does she want them is my question but they are pretty braids."

nellaNella90 responded:

"First time I've seen braids in a white woman's hair that looks too good!!

Shaé} replied:

"Zizoqothuka inwele ."

Lee said:

"Azishelele ."

God's favorite commented:

"Kuyovuka kugcwele emqamelweni."

<3repleid:

"I didn’t expect her to look so good. She looks beautiful ."

Source: Briefly News