A TikTok video showcasing cornrows done at a Sandton salon sparked controversy due to its R950 price tag

Although the hairstyle was beautiful, many expressed disbelief and questioned the salon's justification for the high cost

The comment section was flooded with users criticising the price, suggesting it was too high

Many netizens expressed disbelief and questioned the cost of a R950 cornrows hairstyle. Image: @majestic_premium

Source: TikTok

A TikTok post by a Sandton-based salon showing the price of styled cornrows had Mzansi viewers shaken and speechless.

Pricey cornrows cause a stir

The footage shared by Majestic Premium (@majestic_premium__) shows a beautiful woman getting her hair done into stylish cornrows using extensions, which have unique swooping lines.

The post's captioned indicated that the hairstyle cost R950.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cornrows are a type of braid, originating in Africa, in which a narrow strip of hair is plaited tightly against the scalp from front to back or from side to side, Dictionary.com explains.

SA unimpressed with R950 hairstyle

Although the style was beautiful, it was ultimately simple cornrows in abstract lines, and many netizens were baffled by the hefty price.

The comments section was filled with comments and questions from unimpressed netizens who wanted to know how the salon came to the R950 price.

Phozisa asked:

"R950 in terms of what chomi?"

Mpho replied:

"I understand you have a family to feed mara 950 for straight back my sister."

Aphiwe Ncama replied:

"Cha sengiyahlanya ngempela ke manje ngoba this is R300."

tava commented:

"This should not cost more than R500."

Amanda Mandisa Zungu asked:

"Siguga after how many years? "

yo.retty replied:

"Guys R250 moss?."

Thido Sparkles responded:

" Ya phela kanjalo into yam no Rapeleng."

كيفه commented:

"R950 bandla? ."

dior reacted:

"Ha-a 950? Udakiwe wena ."

Woman untangles 8-month-old cornrows

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman took to TikTok to share the unbraiding of her cornrows, which had been in place for a remarkable eight months.

One woman took to TikTok to share the unbraiding of her cornrows, which had been in place for a remarkable eight months.

The time-lapse video of the intricate process gained traction and was seen by more than 437K viewers.

Source: Briefly News