An American man was recorded feasting on a platter of South African food, and the video was posted on TikTok

He is seen in the footage gobbling down pap and mogodu at an establishment in Atteridgeville, Pretoria

His facial expressions and the sounds he made while eating had Mzansi people on the platform amused

A US man who indulged in South African cuisine became an internet sensation. Image: @katlegomayfair

Source: TikTok

A US man's culinary journey took an entertaining turn when he was captured indulging in South African food.

Taste testing in Pretoria

The footage shot at Shishilo Hangouts in Atteridgeville was posted on TikTok by @katlegomayfair.

It shows the guy digging into a platter of pap, mala, mogodu, and some other meat at the restaurant in Pretoria.

The American man's reaction and audible enjoyment of the food grabbed TikTokkers' attention.

Food video goes viral

The TikTok video clocked 800,000 views and got netizens buzzing in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Facial expressions amuse Mzansi

Many South Africans said they could imagine the taste of the appetising meal from his facial expressions.

@Tlou_mosotho said:

"Did he just chase away the invincible fly while eating pap? Ahh, he passed with flying colours."

@hleladastile posted:

"That bite and non verbal response confirm how delicious that meal is."

@tiisy7 wrote:

"That meat looks so good. ❤️ Delivery to Polokwane hle. "

@dutchess_100 stated:

"He won't go back home."

@sueafrica88 commented:

"He’s like where and what have I been eating all this time? "

@Keamogecoe mentioned:

"His face said everything. "

@tracymaake shared:

"I had this platter with a friend sometime last year. Too good."

@luyandadladla added:

"I’ve been to this place, we drove all the way from Rosebank for this food. It was so delicious."

@callie wrote:

"Take it easy brother our food is very tasty. So please eat slowly. "

