TikTok video reveals the state of Rhodes University residential food, Mzansi weighs in on food sitch

A student's perspective on the university res menu prompts a mixed reaction from the public

South Africans share their views on the quality and taste of res food, some think this is lux compared to what they ate

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a recent TikTok video that has stirred discussions across South Africa, a Rhodes University student shed light on the university's residential food options.

Woman shows a glimpse into the daily dining experience of Rhodes University. Image: TikTok / @vuyiii

Source: TikTok

Rhodes University, like many other educational institutions, faces the challenge of balancing the cost and quality of food in its residential facilities. Students have diverse preferences, and accommodating them all can be quite a task.

Rhodes University student disses res food

The video, posted by user @vuyiii, shows a glimpse into the daily dining experience of Rhodes University students living in residence. In the video, the woman explains that this is why her family member keeps asking for money for food, suggesting that the menu is far from appetizing.

Take a look:

Woman sheds light on food sitch

Briefly News got in contact with the woman to find out just what the issue with the food was. This is what she said:

“The only issue is the potato because on the menu it says potato wedges then they give them a full boiled potato and the sausage and beef is a mixed grill but it’s just the menu is kind of deceitful and the boiled potato doesn’t make sense. but that’s about it.”

Mzansi discusses res food complaint

Rhodes University food looked like a five-star hotel to some people who went to universitys with a lot less. The comment section was filled with missed reactions. Res life is tough.

Read some below:

@Fodiesloo said:

"Yikes, that doesn't look great. Uni food should at least be decent!"

@Rhumani22 shared:

"Back in my day, res food had its ups and downs, but it's part of the student experience."

@HeatherNit9 explained:

"It's tough being a student, but remember, it's not just about the food. Keep your chin up, Rhodes fam!"

@CamSmit said:

"Res food can be hit or miss, but there are ways to make it work!"

Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping in video has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

He stirs what appears to be rice in the pot before he closes the lid and takes an aggressive bite from a sausage he had on a nearby plate. The young man puts the remaining sausage back and gets comfortable on in bed as he sleeps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News