An Asian woman living in Cape Town faced mockery from a homeless man but instead of letting negativity win, she turned the experience into a powerful TikTok video

The video's message of resilience and strength struck a chord with viewers, propelling it to over 1.6 million views

Mzansi people could not help but apologise for the man's behaviour, while others shared their experiences of being mocked for their features

An Asian woman staying in Cape Town shared a video of being mocked for her physical features. Images: @jkheehee

An Asian woman living in Cape Town recently faced a challenging situation and shared a TikTok video of her experience.

Asian woman's mockery video trends

While going about her day, @jkheehee was mocked by a homeless man. However, instead of letting the negativity bring her down, she shared the TikTok video that has now garnered over 1.7 million views.

The young woman says despite being mocked for being Asian, she still loves living in Cape Town. The video showcased her resilience and served as a testament to the power of positivity and determination in the face of adversity, as well as adapting to a new city and the negatives that can also come with it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi offer love

Many viewers have been touched by her story and the way she still loves the country despite being mocked for her physical features. The overwhelming response to her video highlights the importance of spreading positivity and standing firm in the face of bullying.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lihle said:

"I’m sorry on behalf of all South Africa."

@Swerve commented:

"I’ve been getting this my whole childhood here in South Africa as a mixed Asian and African."

@PreciousBillie shared:

"I’m so sorry this happens. I would’ve showed him my house keys, I’m too petty."

@Lindie joked:

"I’m convinced he was flirting with you."

@Naomi said:

"Eish I will be called insensitive if I say what I wanna say. But askisi, darling."

@Daniela commented:

"I want to still go to SA regardless."

Source: Briefly News