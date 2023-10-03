In a clever and amusing TikTok video, a woman has acted out a perfume advert, drawing attention to the challenges faced by South Africa

Instead of showcasing scents, she comically highlighted issues like government inefficiency and corruption, shedding light on the country's ongoing struggles

Her creative and funny approach got South Africans talking about how much we actually go through as a country

A woman did a funny parody of what life is like living in South Africa. Images: @leee_loxi

Source: TikTok

A young woman has taken to TikTok to share a video with a dose of humour with a meaningful twist.

Woman pokes fun at SA government

TikTok user @leee_loxi shared a hilarious video that parodies a luxurious perfume advert but with a unique spin. Instead of showcasing fragrances, she highlights the issues the country is facing, like loadshedding, corruption, crime, and high unemployment rates.

The video unfolds like a high-end commercial, with the young woman elegantly walking around, capturing the essence of South Africa's latest perfume, El Depression. Her take on the country's ongoing challenges had people in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Creative video impresses Mzansi

The young woman's creativity and skill impressed people throughout the country. The video was a clever paradox of people's problems in South Africa and many loved the humour.

Peeps gathered in the comment section to share their views:

@Matshinga12 said:

"If we don't laugh we'll cry, life is like rice ngempela."

@mervynnaidoo4 commented:

"This year will be my 8th year of unemployment I cannot even express how greatful I am to my wife for providing for the family."

@RiRi shared:

"Please why is this my scent."

@Scara joked:

"How doesn't this have 100k likes ? This is gold."

@Karl Mhlanga laughed:

"Life is rice ruined me."

@ZeinFord commented:

"Creativity in stacks here!"

@Collen Kgosi Gatsale said:

"I don’t know if i should be concerned about my level of investment or your sanity."

Bloemfontein motorist tells SAPS where to park

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how one Free State fellow made South Africans cry when he made a famous joke about parking cars to a SAPS officer.

The police officer in the TikTok video, shot in Bloemfontein, did not get the joke.

Netizens laughed at this, but not all were pleased by the man's humorous interjection.

