The demolition of an illegally constructed house sparked a heated debate about the land issues in the country

The TikTok footage showing the house being destroyed gained traction and disturbed many people

Many people felt bad for the homeowner who lost money on building materials and labour costs

A house built on unauthorised land was demolished. Image: @hashtagsproperties

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a house constructed on unauthorised land has captured Mzansi’s attention.

The clip posted by @hashtagsproperties sparked discussions about the land issue in South Africa.

Importance of estate agents in land development

In the video, an estate agent can be heard offering advice to potential home builders. He emphasised the importance of consulting with realtors before constructing homes on vacant land.

This video has left people shocked as they witnessed the beautiful house being demolished with a Tractor-Loader-Backhoe (TLB).

Unauthorised land occupation in SA

Unauthorised land occupation has been a long-standing issue in the country. Mostly driven by multiple issues including historical injustices and a shortage of affordable housing.

SA netizens devastated for homeowner

The footage is currently sitting on 226,000 and it got netizens expressing their feelings.

@danielngubeni said:

"They listened to Malema when he said they can stay anywhere. Guys don't listen to everyone. Sad."

@mocash101_ mentioned:

"Guys before you buy a stand go to the municipal offices and check who the owner of the land it will save you a lot of money."

@kbzondo wrote:

"I won't drive this machine to destroy a house like that, better don't work."

@pongomasesi commented:

"I bought 3 houses at the bank to void that nonsense, I almost fell for it."

@sydneyhtela asked:

"But why not allow them to salvage what they can( windows, tiles, etc. instead of damaging everything?"

@nkomatsedi posted:

"This is the reason why, I built my house in Limpopo Ga Masemola. There is no nonsense like this."

@obakeng.mogorosi70 stated:

"All of a sudden my problems seem minor."

@MamaNaledi said:

"Eish, it's too painful. "

Alexandra woman forced to watch as community demolished house illegally built on top of electricity cables

In another article, Briefly News reported that an Alexandra resident, Busiswe Gloria Mngcobo, was helpless to stop angry community members from tearing down the house she was living in.

The 14 April incident came after the area had been without electricity for days, and City Power technicians couldn't fix the problem because Mngcobo's house was built on top of the cables.

