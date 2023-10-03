A fellow came up with the idea to record the time it takes for someone to lose their phone in Johannesburg

He posted a TikTok video where he waited for his phone to be snatched, and it indeed was taken after a few moments

Netizens didn't quite believe that the video was real and had a lot of questions

South Africans had questions for a man who was robbed in Johannesburg while recording a video. Image: @naturekhosa/TikTok and FG trade/ Getty Images

A man walking the streets of Johannesburg wanted to see how long it would take before his phone was snatched.

He didn't have to wait long because someone snatched his phone within a few seconds and ran away!

Man robbed of phone while shooting TikTok video in Johannesburg CBD

Living in Johannesburg requires nerves of steel, street smarts and knowing which corners are hotspots for two-finger specialists. The gentleman, @naturekhosa, seems aware of these hotspots as he made a TikTok video in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD.

The man announced in the video that he would be recording the video until someone snatches his phone. In less than five seconds, someone ran past him and ran with the phone, prompting the poor guy to chase after him. Watch the hilarious video here:

Netizens have questions about the man's robbery video

Netizens laughed at the man getting chased after snatching the phone and at the dude who thought the video was a brilliant idea.

Shubs enjoyed the content.

“Make more! Drive until you hit a pothole, or watch TV until loadshedding.”

Ashleigh Smith wrote:

“This needs to be a whole series.”

Hair Paradise said:

“At least you got your video back.”

AmandaRose sarcastically pointed out:

“I like the part when they brought it back, and you uploaded the video.”

Neo Mashego remarked:

“At least they sent him the video.”

Nur Meyer shared a story.

“That’s way too fast! In Cape Town, they will tell you a story first and still ask you nicely to give your phone.”

Level743vii pointed out:

“He was so generous, he even posted for him on TikTok.”

Annelie asked:

“Who posted the video, then?”

JC laughed:

“That still took too long.”

@Martin_SA also wanted to know.

“How did you post the video?”

Jon Jacks made fun of him.

“He went from talking like he’s from New York to his home language in 0.5 seconds.”

Woman mugged in broad daylight, saved by community

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman was mugged in broad daylight.

The community saw this happening, came to her rescue, and saved her from the robbers. Netizens were pleased that the spirit of Ubuntu was still kicking in the country.

Source: Briefly News