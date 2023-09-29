An American woman warned her family members that a snake was heading in their direction

The TikTok video shows them lounging by the creek when a snake floated in their direction

Netizens opined that the snake was venomous because of how it was moving

Netizens had much to say about a snake a family encountered while relaxing at a creek. Image: @stephanietruitt7

Source: UGC

You’re swimming one minute, and the next, a snake tries to cosy up to you.

Tbis is what happened to a family enjoying a holiday by the creek and found itself in the presence of a not-so-friendly snake.

@stephanietruitt7 posted the stunning video of herself and her family experiencing the slithery encounter. In the clip, one is lounging in a canoe when the woman recording the footage gives them a heads-up. She tells them not to panic because a snake slithers towards them in the water. Watch the video here:

Snake video has people talking

Netizens who saw the snake slithering to the family had lots to say about the post.

Jessica Adkins said:

“And the canoe trip ended early.”

Just me noted:

"My boy got bitten by one this summer. They will chase you.”

Stardust had a theory.

“Looks like a non-venomous water snake of some sort.”

Chris wrote:

“I’m from Southwest Missouri. You can always tell a venomous snake in the water. The whole body floats.”

Bull_chit added:

“Matt didn’t stay still, and neither would I have.”

Brrittles shared:

“Saw one of them once. Everyone looked like Jesus running across the water trying to get away from it.”

“Dwaynewatts59 exclaimed:

“Well, you must not be in the creeks. I’ve been fishing my whole life, and I’ve only been chased by a few.”

Iamtr Ollnyewrn shared an experience:

“I went camping on a river like that. I caught an 8-fish and had them on a stinger overnight. I woke up to a drowned water snake with an entire snake.”

Man touches snakes in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young man had fun touching snakes on the road. The gent, trying to make snakes look less dangerous, recorded himself handling dangerous and harmless snakes.

While admiring him, Netizens noted that they would never do such a thing.

