A man with nerves of steel got out of his car and touched different snakes to change people’s views of them

The man’s TikTok video saw him touching corn snakes and rat snakes but avoided touching the venomous ones

Some who commented said they did the same, while others would not dare come anywhere near even the harmless snakes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A TikTok video showed a man who interacted with both lethal and non-lethal snakes. Image: @loppytoppy3

Source: TikTok

A gent made touching snakes look fun when he came out of his car and caught six snakes in a video.

He aims to make the slithery serpents less terrifying than people have them out to be, and netizens were a mixed bag of emotions as they watched him do his thing.

Man touches different snakes in TikTok video

@loopytoopy3 made a viral TikTok video with almost 900K views online. In the footage, he encounters different types of snakes, like a copperhead, rat snake, cottonmouth snake, diamond waterback snake, and corn snake. In each of the clips he combined to make one video, he runs out of his car, goes towards the snake and determines whether the snake is venomous or not. Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTokkers have different feelings about video

Netizens had different views on his snake-touching adventure.

Jonboy808 said:

“I haven’t seen a corn snake in the wild in probably 20 years.”

Ginnhopp added:

“I never see snakes anymore. It’s so disappointing.”

Foreveraloneandbetrayed wrote:

“They are called nope ropes for a reason, poisonous or not.”

Mr B was interested.

“I want to get over my fear of snakes.”

Peydev21 was not biting.

“How about I just don’t look for any of them?”

Sherrie E exclaimed:

“I’m always looking for snakes. I make my husband stop if he’s driving.”

Kat was shivering.

“This dud is braver than I am. Harmful or not, I ain’t getting that close.”

Makennawashburn2.0 shared a sad story.

“I will never forgive myself. I killed a corn snake because my mom thought it was deadly. I feel bad every day.”

HumanSpeedBump contemplated.

“I wonder what the snakes all think. Like, some big giant will randomly run up to you with a camera in your face, and sometimes you get picked up.”

Northern_Cali_Gurl exclaimed:

“I always stop in the middle of the road and move them out of the way.”

Man escapes python attack

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man escaped getting attacked by a python.

The madala said the serpent slithered into his house through a window and was about to get him when he escaped its attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News