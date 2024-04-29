An influencer, Jessica Mashaba, plugged Mzansi with a hack on how to get rid of dark inner thighs

In her TikTok video, she showed off the product, and the video went viral, gathering many views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to her clip as they rushed to the comments section to thank her for her plug

A South African influencer, Jessica Mashaba, dished out an ultimate plug, and Mzansi loved it. The young lady shared a video showcasing the product.

A South African influencer shared a hack on how to Banish Dark Inner Thighs in a TikTok video. Image: @jessicamashaba20

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA on how to get rid of dark thighs

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @jessicamashaba20 on the video platform, the young lady called upon every person with dark inner thighs to try out a product which she stated helped her out with her dark inner thighs.

The influencer explained that she received the product from her sister. She also emphasised that the product will not work overnight and that people should be patient as it may take time, depending on one's skin. The young lady said she purchased the product from Clicks under R200. @jessicamashaba20 unveiled the product, titled Cocoa Butter Formula with vitamin E.

She ended off by saying that she uses the product for her scar.

Take a look at the video of the product below:

Mzansi love the woman's plug

The video received many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. People rushed to the comments section to inquire about the product, while others simply thanked her on her plug.

Zimkhitha Magwala said:

"Siyabonga Jessica."

Actress, model and television host Amanda du-Pont suggested:

"Why aren’t you using the lelive oil, it works for dark pigmentation and stretch marks."

Reneilwemolefe5 shared:

"Been using this for years, it wont do anything for pigmentation/dark inner thighs. But it’s good for hydrating skin, Plus it smells good!!"

Nana added:

"It’s smells good it does nothing. As well as the lotion. I’m never leaving the PEP tissue oil"

Letlhogonolo Chauke asked:

"Does it work on stretch marks?"

@Nela commented

"I love it hey its working wonders for me too but the smell of it yhoo."

Source: Briefly News