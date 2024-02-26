A woman took to social media where she opened up about a condition she had with a skin called tinea versicolor

The lady documented her journey and plugged people with a skincare hack a pharmacist gave her

The online community created the stunner's video by thanking her for her helpful plug, while others praised her for raising awareness

A young lady shared with her viewers a skincare hack that improved her life and brought back her confidence.

A lady shared her skincare hack in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with skincare products

A TikTok video posted by @mourenmathopa19 shows the young lady sitting on a chair while unveiling the patches on her face. She stated in her clip that she woke up one day to her face with patches, which lowered her "confidence," however, she decided to start documenting her skin journey in hopes it would change and get "better."

As the clip progressed, @mourenmathopa19 said it kept on getting worse, to which she went on to try brake fluid, but it was burning her neck. The young lady revealed that the condition is called tinea versicolor.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a common fungal skin infection is called tinea versicolor. The fungus causes tiny, discoloured patches on the skin by interfering with its natural pigmentation. These patches, which usually affect the trunk and shoulders, might have a lighter or darker tint than the surrounding skin.

When @mourenmathopa19 discovered more information on her skin condition, it started improving after a pharmacist recommended her "Sulphur Powder." She went on to unveil the products in her video.

Take a look:

SA thanks the woman for the plug

The lady's clip has over 331 views, thousands of likes, and many comments. People loved watching her skincare journey and thanked her for her hacks.

User154755741716 said:

"I like that the content came with the solution...others want to ask what did u use."

Makhadzi khomola added:

"Thank you so saving millions of people."

Lebo_motsoJB gushed over the lady, saying:

"But you're still beautiful."

Pertunia Zitha103 shared:

"I once had it on my back, Sulphur powder + plain aqueous cream did the magic.. I'm glad you got your look back."

Tia Simphiwe Andile Malaza commented:

"Thank you, babes Yohh, to think I needed to see something like this."

