A lady in Johannesburg has gone viral on TikTok after she showcased her cleaning business, and peeps were in awe

The lovely woman said that she cleans people's homes in order for her to survive financially

The online community reacted to the lady's video as they rushed to her comments praising her hustle while others inquired about her services

A woman has inspired social media users with her incredible resilience and hard work story. The clip had gathered over 161K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

A young South African lady showed off her business in a TikTok video. Image:@ntombelanga

Source: TikTok

Woman inspires Mzansi with her hustle

A clip posted by @ntombelanga on the video platform shows the young lady cleaning up the house intensively. She can be seen wiping the stove and placing things on the shelf. As the video progresses, the young lady cleans the stink. She revealed in her caption that she had been cleaning people's homes from Cape Town, and now her business has expanded to Johannesburg.

@ntombelanga said that she cleans people's houses as a means for her to "survive" financially.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"So I'm having a cleaning special this month for R1k, a 2-bedroom apartment. Surviving in Johannesburg is not easy. Please support my business."

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the young lady

With unemployment at its peak in South Africa, many were impressed by the woman's resilience to fend for herself and generate money. At the same time, others encouraged her to continue working hard.

Gumba said:

"Love and enjoy what you do. As long as it puts food on your table. When you spend that cash, it's no different from the CEO's money, iyafana."

Gina added:

"Be proud that you are earning an honest living."

To which she responded by saying:

"I'm very much proud of this; it buys my bread."

katli wrote:

"You are doing a good job."

Roseline commented:

"God bless the work of your hands."

Don_cathalia simply said:

"Well done."

