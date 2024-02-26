A Mzansi teacher captured the hearts of many online users with her grand gesture, which left peeps in awe

The young lady revealed that she was on ground duties when she saw a little boy with no socks and carrying a plastic packet

The woman's act of kindness touched the online community as they rushed to her comments to thank her

A young lady took to social media to showcase a little boy who arrived at school with no school socks while carrying a plastic bag as his school bag.

A South African teacher’s heartwarming grand gesture goes viral on TikTok. Image:@lue_mba

Woman blesses student with new school bag

A TikTok clip posted by @lue_mba on the video platform shows the little boy standing with a plastic bag in which he placed his lunch box. The teacher revealed that the little boy had two empty lunch boxes.

The boy's appearance touched the teacher's heart, so she purchased him a brand-new bag from PEP and new socks. @lue_mba recalled that he had a massive smile and was super excited about his brand-new school bag. The woman said he was "appreciative" of her grand gesture, and she gave the little boy her snacks.

The teacher also encouraged her viewers to help all those in need, saying:

"It's all about giving back to the community. Helping a child today makes a difference tomorrow."

SA claps for the teacher

The video gathered views on TikTok along with thousands of likes and many. People loved the woman's thoughtful act as they rushed to gush over her, saying:

TueloTilia said:

"Thank you for protecting him by not showing his face."

Unscripted with mona shared:

"My Grade 7 English teacher did this, till this day, I think about her. I’m in uni btw. One day I’ll pop up on her doorstep with something to ap her."

Bee wrote:

"It's not just a career, it is a calling."

Naila added:

"May God bless you so much, thank you for not showing his face."

Konie_m commented:

"Who is chopping onions? God bless you."

Pinklove simply said:

"God bless you."

Kamabas gushed over the teacher, saying:

"This will always be the best generation of teachers."

