“Hitting Those Notes”: Russell Zuma Voice Doppelganger Sings Stunning Rendition of Songs, Wows SA
- A TikTok video showed a young woman showing off her talented singing voice in front of her friend
- In the video, the friends compared the vocals to the award-winning South African musician Russell Zuma
- Social media users agreed in the comment section that the woman was the musical artist's voice doppelganger
A woman impressively showed off her vocal abilities, sounding very much like the local artist Russell Zuma.
Two friends sharing the account @essbbe67 on TikTok uploaded a video on the popular app where one shared their stunning talents. When one reacted to something they saw on their phone, the other would break into song.
The two besties referred to the singing woman as a doppelganger in the caption and wrote in the video:
"POV: We have Russell Zuma at home."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Who is Russell Zuma?
According to the award-winning singer-songwriter's Spotify bio, Russell (born Nkosikhona Russell Zuma) was born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
He began his musical career as a backup singer for Lucky Mngadi (Lucky & Friends Gospel Choir) and was introduced to house music by his childhood friend and business partner Mzamo 'Mzet' Ndaba, a DJ then.
Netizens react to Russell Zuma's voice doppelganger
Members of the online community agreed that the young woman sounded like the local artist and, of course, added South African humour in the comment section.
@d33s.tude._ jokingly wrote to the public:
"Russell Zuma was found shaking."
@audiocafe5 made a humourous request:
"Someone please check up on Russell Zuma."
@_keoagile wrote in the comments:
"Tell Russel to take that beanie off. He’s not fooling anyone."
Speaking about the TikTokker's singing, @kayyyy_beee shared:
"She's really hitting those notes."
@vincent.leboho laughed and asked the talented content creator:
"That's enough. Where can we download your music?"
Brenda Fassie doppelganger sings pop star's hit song
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video showing a woman singing a Brenda Fassie song, leaving many people entertained. In the video, the lady's looks got her compared to the South African pop artist, who passed away in 2004.
Many people thought Brenda Fassie's doppelganger was stunning and said she looked like a fun aunt.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za