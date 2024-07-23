A TikTok video showed a young woman showing off her talented singing voice in front of her friend

In the video, the friends compared the vocals to the award-winning South African musician Russell Zuma

Social media users agreed in the comment section that the woman was the musical artist's voice doppelganger

A young woman's vocals were compared to South African singer Russell Zuma. Images: @essbbe67 / TikTok, @russell_zuma / Instagram

A woman impressively showed off her vocal abilities, sounding very much like the local artist Russell Zuma.

Two friends sharing the account @essbbe67 on TikTok uploaded a video on the popular app where one shared their stunning talents. When one reacted to something they saw on their phone, the other would break into song.

The two besties referred to the singing woman as a doppelganger in the caption and wrote in the video:

"POV: We have Russell Zuma at home."

Who is Russell Zuma?

According to the award-winning singer-songwriter's Spotify bio, Russell (born Nkosikhona Russell Zuma) was born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

He began his musical career as a backup singer for Lucky Mngadi (Lucky & Friends Gospel Choir) and was introduced to house music by his childhood friend and business partner Mzamo 'Mzet' Ndaba, a DJ then.

Netizens react to Russell Zuma's voice doppelganger

Members of the online community agreed that the young woman sounded like the local artist and, of course, added South African humour in the comment section.

@d33s.tude._ jokingly wrote to the public:

"Russell Zuma was found shaking."

@audiocafe5 made a humourous request:

"Someone please check up on Russell Zuma."

@_keoagile wrote in the comments:

"Tell Russel to take that beanie off. He’s not fooling anyone."

Speaking about the TikTokker's singing, @kayyyy_beee shared:

"She's really hitting those notes."

@vincent.leboho laughed and asked the talented content creator:

"That's enough. Where can we download your music?"

Brenda Fassie doppelganger sings pop star's hit song

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video showing a woman singing a Brenda Fassie song, leaving many people entertained. In the video, the lady's looks got her compared to the South African pop artist, who passed away in 2004.

Many people thought Brenda Fassie's doppelganger was stunning and said she looked like a fun aunt.

