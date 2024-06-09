A TikTok video shows a woman who was singing a Brenda Fassie song, and she left many people entertained

In the video, the lady's looks got her compared to the South African pop artist who passed away in 2004

Many people had a lot to say after seeing the singing woman who was being compared to Brenda Fassie

A woman in a TikTok video became viral after singing a Brenda Fassie song. People were captivated by her looks in the video.

Woman dubbed Brenda Fassie 's lookalike in TikTok video singing 'Mpundulu'. Image: @sbuda_.sergeant

The TikTok video was a hit as people reacted to the woman's performance of Brenda Fassie's song. Netizens were touched after seeing the woman.

Woman in tiktok video compared to Brenda Fassie

In a TikTok video by @sbuda_.sergeant, a woman was singing along to a Brenda Fassie song Mpundulu. The lady's mannerisms made people think she looked like the icon. Watch the clip below:

South Africa fawns over Brenda Fassie lookalike

Many people thought Brenda Fassie's doppelganger was standing. Netizens commented that they did look like a fun aunt.

Lesego Rangaka said:

"This woman is beautiful."

Carolyn718 commented:

"Every town in South Arfica has this kind of auntie."

Miss E wrote:

"You can tell that she was a slay queen in her days."

Mrs S remarked:

"Brenda didn't die she multiplied."

dee_mples1989 guessed:

"These kind Aunties give the best relationship advice."

Thandeka manzie gushed:

"These kind of aunties are those that you miss so much the day they pass away. they leave a lot of memories behind."

Keratilwe added:

"Such people have the warmest hearts. They have no beef with people."

Vuyisile Ncekana asked:

"Please take her a vid singing Memeza by Brenda."

Busiswa compared to Brenda Fassie in new video

Briefly News previously reported that Busiswa Gqulu was compared to Brenda Fassie in one of her latest videos. Mzansi claimed the singer/ dancer bore a resemblance to Mabrr, thus igniting a debate about her looks.

The ever-so-lively Busiswa Gqulu, had the club shaking recently, and patrons couldn't get enough of her infectious personality.

Coming from a year-long hiatus, the singer has immersed herself in her work and is living her best life while making a living!

