A lady took to social media to showcase where she used to live and where she is currently based at

The footage touched many people on the internet and generated many views, likes and comments

Netizens loved the lady's content as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

One lady inspired many people in Mzansi with her journey. She shared a video on TikTok showcasing where she began and where she is currently residing.

A lady unveiled where she came from in a TikTok video, and people were inspired. Image: @spokazimnyani

Woman shows SA where she came from

A young woman reflected upon her journey on social media. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @spokazimnyani, gave her viewers a glimpse into her life. @spokazimnyani showed off where she came from, a township with houses mostly made of shacks.

As the clip continued, the woman revealed where she is currently based: in a massive home with a big yard. @spokazimnyani's life journey impressed many online users.

Taking to TikTok, the lady simply said:

"God is Faithful, ndimbona apha kum."

The clip clocked over 264K views, with thousands of likes and many comments within two days of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA is inspired

The lady's transformation touched many, while others simply congratulated the stunner on her never-giving-up spirit, which inspired online users.

SvzDee said

"You manifested the upstairs Nana. Congratulations and Glory to God."

MakaOyie added:

"Congratulations, babe, and may God continue carrying you. His grace is sufficient I hope you did apply for Flisp."

Sduuhmchunu wrote:

"That looks like eDelft. Congratulations Sisi."

User7472437527862 commented:

"Am happy for u cc I always get soo proud for a black xa iphumelela cz wow sisuka ebunzimeni."

Cpour replied:

"God is not a man that he should lie, he said he has plans for us to prosper congratulations sisi."

