A South African woman shared a well-received TikTok video showcasing her daily routine in her one-room home

The video impressed viewers with her resourcefulness in organising her small space

Many commenters praised her cleanliness, work ethic, and positive outlook on life in a humble living situation

Image: @ntomb.ka.mjida

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman impressed many netizens online after sharing a realistic day in her life as a young woman who lives alone in a small yet neat, one-room home.

The post shared by @ntomb.ka.mjida takes viewers along with her as she wakes up, makes her bed, cooks on a small two-plate stove, brushes her teeth, prepares her basin bath, gets dressed, and tidies up her small home.

She also shows the entire room, showing how well she has utilised the space by neatly placing her bed, belongings, stove, and small fridge despite its small size.

She ended her day with a warm plate of pap and chicken stew before getting into her PJs and jumping back into bed.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi enjoys the woman's content

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who appreciated the young woman's humble home, independence and relatable content.

Handsome couldn't help but wonder who she lived with, asking:

"Manje uhlala wedwa umuhle kanje? (Do you live alone, yet you're so beautiful?)

MKNDONGA commented on how much she admired the woman's background:

"I love abantu besifazane like you my sister who appreciates who doesn't despise small beginnings,God Will Open More For You .Walk tall my sister, Your Life is about to become a testimony."

Sizwe King just loved how clean her space was:

"Cleanliness is next to godliness . Your space is clean."

Indi encouraged the woman to do more similar content:

"Please do more mini vlogs; we’ll watch, trust me ."

Sabelongcobo10 couldn't help but ask:

"Ngicela zohlala nawe? (Can I please come live with you?)."

Scebiso Simelane said:

"Soon we will be watching you do your vlogs in your beautiful home❤️keep going my love, I forsee success in you❤️."

Thando Pops replied:

"Love your content. It's so relatable, so real."

tshepangmpofu483 commented:

"It's a step by step situation. You got it. Someday you'll be in your own bigger place."

