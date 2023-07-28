A student shared how he eats his food sparingly by cooking one chicken piece with a pot full of pap

The young man gave his budget meal an exciting name and pointed out that it is how he survives

Netizens who understood the struggle hilariously shared some of their own experiences

A Joburg student saves his monthly groceries by cooking one piece every day. Image: @future_sebego

A Joburg student had Mzansi in stitches after he shared how he cooks meals.

The young man cooks a lot of pap and one chicken piece daily and calls it "one day, one piece"!

Student cooks one piece of chicken everyday to save food

The young man's hilarious video was posted on his TikTok account and clocked in 153K views.

In the video, @future_sebego shares how he prepares supper on a two-plate stove.

The student cooks a pot of pap and one piece of chicken swimming in water. The man's caption reads:

"My roommate says: one day, one piece."

Students in university can choose from various budget-friendly meals to sustain themselves. They can create a chart and plan their food to ensure that their diet is fulfilling and nutritious while being cheap too.

Watch the video here:

South Africans troll student for so much pap and so little meat

Netizens were stunned at the amount of pap and trolled him for cooking so much for so little meat.

Some also gave him hilarious tips on making the most of his meals.

Xolani said:

"You see, that little piece next to the drumstick is also important."

Satoru added:

"The pap-to-meat ratio ain't it."

Maspo suggested:

"Why don't you slice that drumstick into small pieces to make stew so it can multiply?"

Tshepo Moloko knows the struggle.

"You haven't lived if you haven't cooked pap and one russian in soup."

Realeboga pointed out:

"I know that drumstick will be drowning in some brown onion soup soon."

