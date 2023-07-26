A creator on a farmstead decided to treat her child with some homemade food made with lots of love

The lifestyle and content creator on TikTok makes food using products that she grew or found in the wild

Online users were interested to see how she would make doughnuts after she gathered the ingredients by hand

A woman made a viral video of how she made a popular sweet treat at home. The lady decided to make her child happy by preparing doughnuts.

A TikTok video shows a woman's custard-filled doughnuts recipe for her son left people's hearts warmed. Image: @onezwambola

The video of the attentive mother's recipe received over 12 000 likes. Many people were fascinated to see how she could give Krispy Kreme a run for their money.

South Africans in awe of mum's dedication to make doughnuts for son

Creator and farm cook @onezwambola, made her beloved child stuffed doughnuts. In the video, she gathered everything she needed from her farm, including lemons, eggs, and more. Watch the video below to see how she made custard-filled delights:

Online users touched by the loving mother's doughnut recipe

Netizens were impressed by the women's school in the kitchen. Many people applauded her for giving her child good memories.

Lungi Zungu commented:

"I love you and admire you so much. When I get moola I'm buying myself a place emakhaya, inspired by you of course."

BombasticSideEye wrote:

"A lemon tree is a must in your backyard ."

Tashaa Ndlovu added:

"Love your content ."

Divine Woman gushed:

"I think one if the best channels I’ve found on Tiktok, you give me so many ideas of things to try in the village with my partner."

lelokinz remained said:

"This child will have beautiful memories of growing up with mommy."

Sandra T was inspired:

"Bathong you are living my life..I can't wait to finish off my farm project and live rich like this."

People love to see others' recipes in viral TikTok video

Online users are often fascinated by how others prepare their food. Some people go viral for their interesting recipes.

“So clean”: Perfectly shaped magwinya by man leaves Mzansi appetised by video

Briefly News previously reported that a cook who was hard at work impressed many people online. The man in the video was making a South African classic, magwinya.

The video of the guy frying the dough with chef-like expertise got over 4000 likes. Many people admired the skill he displayed, while others had questions about the measurements he used and how he fermented the yeast.

@user6071538720797 shared a video of a street food chef hard at work. In the video, he used only his hands to drop bread dough into the extremely hot oil to make magwinya.

