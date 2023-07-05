The content creator from America who makes travel content was exploring South Africa and sharing his thought

The man made a video where he visited the South African version of Krispy Kreme to review it

The content where he compared South Africa to America went viral as people had a strong reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man from America decided to test whether the Krispy Kreme in South Africwasis similar to what he would find in America. The man's video got lots of views as other people were interested to find out.

A TikTok video shows an American man who was curious if SA Krispy Kreme wasimilar to the USA version of the store. Image: @authentic_traveling

Source: TikTok

The video of the man giving his review got over 24 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments as some people disagreed with his conclusions about South Africa's Krispy Kreme.

American man reviews South Africa's Krispy Kreme in TikTok video

A man who travels the world and is originally from America @authentic_traveling shared his thoughts about South Africa's Krispy Kreme. In the video, he says the doughnut shop is a more elevated experience in South Africa, except that they do not make the doughnuts fresh coming out on a conveyor belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

South Africans disagree with American man's take on local Krispy Kreme

Many people love to see what foreigners think of the country. This guy's video caused a stir as many people argued that the conveyor belt with freshly made doughnuts is present in some South African Krispy Kreme locations.

CookingwithChanel_SA said:

"Not all krispy kremes in america make them fresh. I tried the one in time square ny and it was not fresh."

It's_mukii commented:

"Most Krispy Kremes have conveyor belts in SA, try the one in Rosebank."

Chris - Authentic Traveling, the creator replied:

"Good to know."

user1343667698897 wrote:

"You can see the doughnuts get made at the Krispy Kreme in gateway so guess it depends which one you go to."

Similomenzi remaked:

"I’m still stuck on the “R17, just under a dolla‍r. *Cries in poverty*."

"We don't do that here": Tourist gets roasted for Starbucks coffee order

Briefly News previously reported that the first rule of visiting South Africa is don't come for our food. The American Tourist @thelexisout found that out the hard way. The travel blogger ordered an American product, "half and half", and quickly discovered that this is not the USA.

When she criticised the order, South Africans quickly came for her. One thing is for sure when you come to our country - we do not hold back.

Dealing with South African social media users is a different ballgame. We have no problem making fun of our country, but we defend it fiercely against others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News