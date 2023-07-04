PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A funny guy on TikTok was amazed by how quickly and easily some people grasp South African dances

The man based in the United Kingdom created a video of his disbelief at how the vosho dance had evolved in 2023

Online users who watched the video were genuinely amused by the creator's theatrics displayed in the viral post

A UK-based man complained about the flying vosho in a TikTok video and made people laugh. Image: @joden.williams/ @oluwaseyiclassic

Source: TikTok

One guy has viewers of his video laughing. The man was amazed at how well South Africans can dance when he saw a video of someone doing the vosho.

The gent's reaction to the new and improved South African dance received over 200,000 views. There were thousands of comments from people who praised his sense of humour.

Man says he was never ready for new version South Africa's vosho dance

A TikTokker @oluwaseyiclassic reacted to a dance by another creator, @joden.williams, on the platform. In the clip, the dancer performed a flying vosho, which left the comedian in disbelief.

@oluwaseyiclassic said that he is still stuck trying to master the basics. Watch the funny video below.

South Africans thoroughly enjoyed the UK-based comedian's perception of SA dance

Many South African netizens enjoy watching a good dance video. This guy's dance video went viral because it was funny, and many South Africans appreciated the international recognition.

Andiswa Moroane joked:

"The pressure is getting worse."

Ntswakie admitted:

"We cant keep up."

Mbhelethandeka was chuffed:

"Siyabonga. [Thank you]"

Packo_TKO said:

"South Africa please give us time to catch up or consider to share the dance groove syllabus.."

Tanya Petros bragged:

"South Africa is putting the rest of the world under pressure. I love my country."

Influencer does vosho to 'Ba Straata' while holding onto baby, fans fall in love

Briefly News previously reported that a Tik Tok star gained a following for dancing to house music. She recently showed off her bundle of joy to fans. The lady posted a video dancing with her baby in hand.

People could not get over it as they marvelled at how adorable they looked. Online users also predicted that the baby would be a dancer like her.

A lady dancing with a baby got netizens' attention. Tiktokker @doyouknowkg hit the vosho while holding her baby.

