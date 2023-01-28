A video of a man dancing at a club got many people on social media excited and wanted some of his energy

The vibey gent impressed netizens with his fancy moves that required a lot of strength in the knees

Mzansi TikTokkers wrote in the comments section that characters like him are an essential part of groove

A man performed impressive dance moves at groove. Image: @wisesotobe/TikTok

Source: UGC

A confident man was the star of the night at a club and people loved his amazing presence.

TikTok user @wisesotobe posted a clip of the guy effortlessly dancing the night away with his group of friends.

In the video, the man was holding his drink while busting the moves and didn't spill a single drop of alcohol.

His friends were vibing to the music in the background, and it looked like they had a memorable time.

The fun TikTok video is close to 700K views and Mzansi people just can't get enough of the viral clip.

Watch the man dancing in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments about the man with the strong knees dancing video

A lot of people joked in the comments that the man has strong knees because they would not be able to come up after attempting those moves.

@maliviwe_madiga said:

"Knees are stronger than some relationships. "

@lindie37 mentioned:

"Manifesting for South Africa's economy to be as stable as his knees."

@bongi55kb asked:

"Wow, whose boyfriend is this? We love him."

@langleezy03 stated:

"PHD ye vosho."

@ashleiighdanny commented:

"His knees are definitely stronger than my mental health."

@vi.vi.en817 added:

"When the music hit you feel no pain. Bob Marley."

@masego362 wrote:

"The pants are stronger than the knees I tell you."

@jesmaxsb26b shared:

"The important people in the groove Industry, this one you can not leave him behind."

