A TikTok video of a bunch of adults jamming to the Takalani Sesame theme song gave people serious nostalgia

The club erupted into joyous celebration the as the adults sang the kiddies' song at the top of their lungs

Mzansi people said the TikTok video brought back childhood memories for them in the comments section

TikTok video of adults grooving to Takalani Sesame song and singing out loud leaves Mzansi screaming with joy.

A DJ at a club won over his millennial crowd when he played the theme song of a children's TV show called Takalani Sesame.

His surprising choice of music excited the clubgoers, who sang along and some got on their feet to dance.

It was clear that the grownups were regular viewers of the SABC TV show when they were younger.

The adults can be seen in the video looking at each other with shock because they could not believe the DJ was playing a song written for children.

The TikTok video posted by @lindamkhize3 was a hit as it brought back fond memories for people born in the 80s and 90s.

Watch the TikTok video of adults singing the Takalani Sesame song

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok video of the adults grooving at the club

SA people commented that the mood at the club looked like a vibe and some wished they were there in person to experience it.

@vanessamabe9

"Those are millennials (80's n 90's babies) for sure, my crazy community. We are a different breed of generation."

@lihlelamula posted:

"Yoh ama80s and 90s. My people."

@lms449 commented:

"The DJ deserves a bells."

@miranda_goddess shared:

"My inner child enjoyed every second of the video."

@rukiminchaba stated:

"The next song ke Cool Cats."

@_itu_meleng commented:

"Ho shota jumping castle fela mona."

@maphale97 suggested:

"I think with adulting we really need to hear the song now and then."

@songezomcapukisi said:

" The best place where you don't get any judgments. We drop our brains to zero."

Source: Briefly News