Some people are now turning the death of a loved one into a reason to groove and not everyone is here for it

Twitter user @_Mashudu_M shared a video showing people grooving by a freshly filled grave, and he liked it

Some people were horrified by the site of this while others felt it was a better way than crying and screaming

Grooving beside a grave, is definitely not the norm, even in Mzansi. Seeing people banging groove tunes and dancing next to a fresh grave was an eye-opener for many people.

Twitter user @_Mashudu_M shared a video of people grooving beside a fresh grave. Image: Twitter / @_Mashudu_M

Source: Twitter

While there are people who request an after-party for their burial instead of mourning, dancing at the actual gravesite is something else.

Twitter user @_Mashudu_M shared a video showing people grooving by a freshly filled grave. There were huge speakers and the people looked as if they were getting their Saturday night on, not just having lost a loved one.

He thought it was a vibe, take a look:

“I will never leave South Africa ”

The people of Mzansi share their mixed feelings on the grave groove

While some felt this was a nice way to send off the dead, others believe it to be extremely disrespectful and a sign of all that is wrong with the world.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sheriff_lethabo said:

“Rather celebrate their life than moan.”

@PhilaDlala said:

“I saw this happening in Jozi for the first time ever in my entire life. At a cemetery... I was shocked. The loud music, the dancing, the drinking...HAIBO!!!”

@butimotsitsi said:

“That looks exactly like how the deceased was living his/her life.”

@txbile said:

“You can’t shake the shameless.”

@BraMash_ said:

“He/she must have been a serious grooviest.”

