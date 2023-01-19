Three friends opened a restaurant in which they slept in, now it is one of the most popular in Pretoria

Widely followed Twitter page @KasiEconomy shared the inspiring story, showing their progress

People commended the women on giving their all to building a successful brand and business

The entertainment and hospitality industry is brutal. Three friends tell the story of where their popular Pretoria restaurant started… it was with them sleeping on the chairs.

Widely followed Twitter page @KasiEconomy shared the inspiring story, showing their progress. Image: Twitter / @KasiEconomy

It takes great courage to open a business and give your everything to make it a success. This is exactly what these three women did and look at them now.

Widely followed Twitter page @KasiEconomy shared pictures showing the women sleeping on restaurant chairs back in 2016 alongside snaps of their thriving business now.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi feel inspired by the women

This is a huge glow-up that deserves the hype. People flooded the comments, commending the women on their resilience and hard work.

See some of the kind comments:

@ArthurMaisela said:

“Beautiful establishment indeed. Only if they can start catering for wine connoisseurs as well. Twice I turned back because all they had was Adelpracht. I salute the women and their hands-on approach to their business.”

@jimakitla said:

“Thought they were sisters but anyway I'm inspired nna ”

@Mvusowekhaya2 said:

“Road to success is never easy, not by any stretch of the imagination. This business will be one of the most successful ones because the friends will know exactly the pain of starting a business and having to see it through will visit sometime.”

@jackiemth said:

“This warms my heart. Hard work and perseverance pays.”

@Sasalurv said:

“Wow and they are so pretty. Beauty & brains ”

