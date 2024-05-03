Tony Forbes stirred emotions online by sharing a photo from AKA's grave at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg

The image, posted by blogger Musa Khawula, shows Forbes with blonde hair sitting at AKA's final resting place, sparking mixed reactions from fans

While some found the photo touching, others accused Forbes of seeking attention, prompting discussions about the rapper's legacy and his family's grieving process

The late rapper AKA's father Tony Forbes left social media users in their feels when he shared a picture while visiting the star's final resting place.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes shared a picture while visiting the star's grave. Image: @akaworldwide and @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes visits AKA's grave at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg

It's been over a year since AKA's brutal murder outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, and his family is still grieving. The rapper's father recently had fans talking about the late star when he shared a picture from his grave at the Heroes Acres, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

The picture shared on social media by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula showed Mr Forbes who is currently rocking blonde hair sitting at the Fela In Versace hitmaker's final resting place. Khawula tweeted:

Tony Forbes visits his son AKA's grave.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Tony Forbes' picture

Social media users dished their thoughts after AKA's father's picture went viral. Some said seeing the grieving father made them emotional, while others accused Tony of clout chasing.

@NoseTheCapital said:

"At least your caption is respectful."

@zwivhuya_zwii commented:

"His passing still shocks me to this day."

@djstago wrote:

"What's happening with the hairstyle?"

@AngelaD57649358 added:

"Aneles family was very quiet why these ones making noise all the time."

