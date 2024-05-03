Five men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are back in court for another bail hearing

The presiding judge expressed frustration at the lack of progress in the case, which began in March and is now in May

The defence argues that the state's case is weak, criticising the police for not providing sufficient evidence

The five men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are back in court for another bail hearing case.

AKA's murder suspects back in court

The late award-winning rapper AKA's suspected killers have not been granted bail, two months after their arrest. According to ZiMoja, five of the seven accused were back in the Durban Magistrate's Court for another hearing.

The presiding judge Vincent Hlatshwayo complained about the case taking too long. He noted that the case started in March and is now in May, with no proper progress made. The judge went on to say that he would not be available for the hearing next week because he had other commitments to attend to.

Defence team argues that the state's case is weak

Meanwhile, Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa who is defending two of the accused Thabani Mkhwanazi and Lindo Ndimande stated that the bail hearing case is taking too long because the state's case against his clients is weak.

He also blasted the police for not doing their job. He said:

"The state is not taking this court into full confidence in terms of particularising in light of the time lapse between the alleged incident and the date of arrest - what is it that is still outstanding?"

