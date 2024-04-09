Mziwethemba Gwabeni, a key suspect in the murders of AKA and Tibz, is questioning why the alleged paymaster, Mfundo Gcaba, has not been arrested despite Gcaba reportedly depositing R800K into Gwabeni's account

The accused mastermind in the ongoing AKA and Tibz murders, Mziwethemba Gwabeni is questioning why the paymaster Sydney Mfundo Gcaba has not been arrested. This comes after the state revealed that Gcaba paid R800K into Gwabeni's account allegedly for AKA's hit.

The alleged mastermind in AKA and Tibz's arrests has called for the suspected paymaster's arrest. Image: @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Gwabeni claims the state has no evidence against him and Gcaba

One of the five accused in the murders of award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, Mziwethemba Gwabeni has questioned why the state has not arrested the suspected paymaster Sydney Mfundo Gcaba.

According to TimesLIVE, Gwabeni who is accused of being the coordinator appeared in the Durban Court and noted that the state's case against him is weak. He said that if the state had tangible evidence against Gcaba, he should be behind bars by now. He said:

"If the state honestly believed this and if it had any evidence, not conjecture, then I would have expected Gcaba would have been arrested and would have been a co-accused. The fact is he is not a co-accused and the state has not taken this court into its confidence and disclosed why they have chosen not to arrest him."

How did Gcaba's name pop up in AKA and Tibz's murder case?

Some people might be wondering about the connection between a prominent businessman and AKA's murder. Gcaba was recently identified as the one who deposited more than R800K into Gwabeni's account a day after AKA's death.

Gwabeni then shared the money among his co-accused. Per the court documents, he paid a total of R665,000 to the other accused and retained the remaining R138,455. Explaining why he paid the co-accused in his affidavit, the Durban businessman said it was for previous jobs they had done for him.

The Gcaba family has already issued a statement denying their brother's involvement in AKA's death.

