Advocate Dali Mpofu told the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court that excluding former president Jacob Zuma would harm the party

He argued that the rights of MKP supporters to vote for the candidate they like would be discriminated against

South Africans strongly disputed his statements and spoke out against Jacob Zuma becoming a candidate for the upcoming elections

SA was suspicious of Dali when he said the MKP's rights would be disregarded should supporters not be able to vote for Zuma. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Westend61

PRETORIA – The MK party's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that excluding Jacob Zuma from contesting the elections would prevent MKP supporters from voting for who they want. South Africans roasted him thoroughly for his words.

Advocate Dali Mpofu speaks for Zuma

@Newzroom405 tweeted about the court session between the Independent Electoral Commission and the MKP on April 8. The MKP is taking the IEC to court after the IEC blocked Zuma from being a candidate for the upcoming elections.

Mpofu accused the IEC of underhanded tactics against Zuma. He said Zuma, the MKP and its supporters cannot afford to be disenfranchised. He said their right to vote for whomever they want would be refused if Zuma was prevented from being a candidate for the party. Watch the video here:

Netizens roast Mpofu

South Africans criticised Mpofu and accused him of being a poor lawyer.

Prince Cloete said:

"Dali does not know what he is talking about. This is not a presidential election. Voters vote for a party."

Calvin Maila said:

"Dali is not a good lawyer, period. He cannot argue his cases correctly. Now he is arguing the constitutions and the court order granted against Zuma."

Selwyn Addinall asked:

"How many court cases did Mpofu win in the past five years? The guy is everywhere and nowhere at the same time."

Mr Stark said:

"His arguments are not based on law at all. He just loves his own voice."

Duma Mpotulo said:

"The counsel for Zuma is raising political argument instead of legal points."

MK Party continues to fight for Zuma to be a candidate

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MKP said it would appeal the IEC's decision to ban Zuma from being a candidate.

The IEC removed Zuma's name from the list of candidates, arguing that Zuma was convicted of an offence and thus could not be elected.

