The court case between the African National Congress and the MK Party over the MK name continued

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing the MK party, severely criticised the ruling party for deciding to file an appeal months after their court application was dismissed

South Africans weighed in on the court case and claimed that the ANC was fighting a losing battle

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Dali Mpofu slammed the ANC and claimed Zuma's campaigning for the MK party scared them into action. Images: Darren Stewart and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Advocate Dali Mpofu, the MK Party's lawyer, in their battle with the African National Congress for the uMkhonto weSizwe name, criticised the ANC for taking the MK Party to the courts months after their case was dismissed.

Dali Mpofu roasts ANC

eNCA streamed the proceedings from the Electoral Sitting of the Supreme Court of Appeals on its Facebook page. Mpofu tore into the African National Congress and criticised them for bringing the matter to the court months after the first ruling. Mpofu accused the ANC of being too slow in their process to appeal. He added that the announcement of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to vote for the MK party woke the ANC from slumber.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mpofu added that the ruling party had ample opportunity to appeal the court decision. They instead accepted the court ruling. He questioned why they had to wait until after the festive season to appeal. He pointed out that the ANC blaming the festive season for the delay was inexcusable and believed the appeal was a political tactic.

South Africans roast the ANC as well

South Africans on Facebook did not hold back when they grilled the ruling party.

Bizaro Mogapi said:

"The ANC is afraid of the MK, so they tried by all means to destroy it."

John Nkhumise said:

"The ANC case is weak, and they've already lost it."

Shazi Shaz said:

"This is going to be why we are going to have a second unrest, and this time, it's going to be very chaotic!"

Themba Mt said:

"A civil unrest awaits us! These Zuma supporters mean business!"

Evans Yolanda said:

"Cyril is trying to start violence in SA."

Thabo Mbeki accuses MK party leaders and Zuma of trying to destroy SARS

Similarly, Briefly News reported that former president Thabo Mbeki slammed the MK party leadership and Jacob Zuma.

Mbeki accused them of trying to destroy the South African Revenue Service during Jacob Zuma's tenure as president.

South Africans held opposing views: some believed Mbeki's criticism was accurate, while others dismissed him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News