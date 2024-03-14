The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, slammed the threats the MK party made about destabilising the country during the elections

The MK party threatened that if former president Jacob Zuma was not placed on the ballot, they would stop the elections

Ntshavheni strongly condemned the violent threats and asserted that law enforcement would act to prevent the elections from being disrupted

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni slammed the MK party's threats of violence for the elections. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA – Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, The Minister in the Presidency, promised that law enforcement will deal with any violence that might disrupt the general elections, which will be held on 29 May. Her words came after the MK party threatened to disrupt the elections if former president Jacob Zuma was not placed on the ballot.

Ntshavheni slams MK party's threats

Ntshavheni was responding to questions posed to her during a press conference on 24 March. According to TimesLIVE, the MK Party threatened to disturb the elections if they did not win violently. They made their threats during their announcement of Zuma as a presidential candidate.

Ntshavheni said that law enforcement agencies will be on the ground to deal with violent attempts to disrupt the election process. She said the violence the country witnessed in July 2021 would not be repeated in May.

South Africans point finger back at ANC

Netizens on Facebook remarked that the MK party are not the only one capable of disrupting the elections.

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"What if MK is doing exactly what Mandela said? The ANC is no longer serving the people but a few wealthy families."

Mthzandazo Mkhulise said:

"ANC mustn't come with apartheid tactics of intimidating people by arresting them without trials."

Papago Makhanani Le Vusaseki said:

"People who think the MK is a threat underestimate the ANC's underhanded tricks in this year's elections."

Kamau Pharis said:

"Threats and more threats."

Jacques Z Swanepoel said:

"You're barking up the wrong tree. It's not South Africa that feels threatened. It's the ANC that feels it."

