EFF leader Julius Malema urged party members to refrain from violence during the election season

Malema made his heartfelt plea to the party's youth during his address at Durban University of Technology

Many citizens praised Malema for his strong stance against violence, and his exemplary leadership

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party's youth at the Durban University of Technology. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, delivered a clear message to the party's youth and student command at Durban University of Technology.

He pleaded for peace in the upcoming elections while addressing hundreds of students, reported SABCNews.

Malema says he wants no bloodshed

Malema stressed that they needed to steer clear of violence in the pursuit of political goals. He said the path to victory should not be paved with blood and advocated for peace, and tolerance, for successful elections.

Citizens applaud Malema

His call for a peaceful election season was well-received by many citizens. They gave Malema props for the solid guidance given to the EFF youth.

See some of the comments below:

Michael Johnson said:

"Good political decision by the CIC president of EFF."

Phillip Mosiapoa mentioned:

"Your majesty we won't be involved. We are peacekeeping people, Viva EFF."

Kamo Jeremy wrote:

"After Malema was banned from Parliament, he is trying to be a man. Hooliganism won't be tolerated boy, you will watch SONA and the budget speech on TV."

Jacob Skosana added:

"Forward EFF, forward. ✊"

Siya Khalanga posted:

"Good advice."

Pan_Africanist commented:

"I see the ANC tried to provoke fighters, not knowing that we are the most politically tolerant organisation."

Tukkies added:

"Good work, getting all the students to register to vote for the ANC. The EFF is good as an opposition."

Economic Freedom Fighters to miss SONA

In another article, Briefly News reported that the EFF will have to sit the State of the Nation out after their attempt at lifting the ban they received from attending Parliament was dismissed.

The party allegedly filed their papers late, and the matter was struck off the Western Cape High Court. The party made the application a week before the SONA was expected to be delivered.

