ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was campaigning in Soweto and was delighted at the positive response from citizens for the upcoming elections

Ramaphosa noted the increasing enthusiasm among citizens during the Electoral Commission's voter registration process

South Africans reacted to the president's excitement and agreed that they were ready to vote for their preferred political parties

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa went to Soweto to garner support ahead of the elections. Image: @ANCYLhq

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the charge for the ANC. He visited Soweto on Saturday to galvanise support ahead of the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa campaigns in Soweto

He acknowledged the excitement among citizens and highlighted their desire to participate in the electoral process, reported SABCNews.

Ramaphosa said during his campaigning, he observed a surge in enthusiasm as citizens actively engaged in the second voter registration process.

Countdown to elections

South Africans on social media agreed that they were ready for the elections. Many are desperate to make their voices heard and make a change.

The online buzz reflects a collective eagerness to usher in a government that makes good on the promises it makes to the country.

See some of the comments below:

Honest Mbangamti said:

"President my President. Viva ANC Viva! ✊✊"

Mshengu Tshabalala mentioned:

"Haibo Mr President we are waiting for the date. Hope you remember what Mandela said do to ANC what you did to the Nation Party."

Phahla Bitso commented:

"Yes, we are warming up to remove you. We need change."

Matimba Onerib posted:

"They are warming up to take ANC out of power. "

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins stated:

"Increase our R350 Cyril Ramaphosa. We will vote for you again and again."

Jason Jse Evershed added:

"We need to get rid of these useless ticks asap."

Lebohang Jeremiah Sepere stated:

"Warming up to remove him and ANC from government right.❤

Ramaphosa slams opposition wanting to take power

In another article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed political parties forming coalitions, alliances or pacts and accused them of trying to take the party's power to change the country.

He also admitted that the party has no Plan B and is confident the ANC will win a decisive victory.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News