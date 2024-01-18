Mzansi's most loved culinary show MasterChef SA is back for its third season

Primedia exclusively shared with Briefly News that the cooking show will be making its return

This season's winner is said to take home a whopping R1 million at the end of the season

‘MasterChef South Africa’ is back for season three in June 2024. Image: @masterchefsa

Source: Instagram

After the drama of former model Lerato Moloi's falsely accusing Tall AS$ Mo of sexual assault during their stint on MasterChef South Africa in 2014, the cooking show has shared some good news with Briefly News.

MasterChef SA is back

Yup, the Mzansi's most loved culinary show is back with a bang for its third season this year. Primedia exclusively shared with Briefly News the news of the MasterChef SA returning to your small screens.

Primedia Studios’ President, Jan du Plessis shared with Briefly News:

"Collaborating with these outstanding television content creators is a privilege as we work together to broaden the influence of MasterChef South Africa. We aim to welcome more Mzansi food enthusiasts and families to participate in the most dynamic kitchen on television.

"MasterChef has proven to be a successful television formula worldwide and a sensation in local media. The upcoming South African season will incorporate all the elements that have made this top-tier show renowned. Additionally, the menu is set to be enhanced, catering to a wider audience while still captivating its loyal fan base."

South Africa’s new MasterChef winner will take home a whopping R1 million at the end of the season. This season will be broadcasted on S3 in June 2024. On behalf of SABC, Lala Tuku, Head of Local Content at the public broadcaster, said:

"We are excited to announce the inclusion of MasterChef South Africa in S3's 2024 lineup. The success of Deal or No Deal South Africa and The Masked Singer South Africa has demonstrated the significant interest of SABC audiences in engaging and top-tier local adaptations of renowned international formats.

"Beyond delivering thrilling entertainment, MasterChef South Africa will not only captivate viewers with its edge-of-your-seat excitement but also showcase the country's vibrant culture and diverse cuisine. Additionally, the show is set to make a meaningful impact on contestants' lives by turning culinary dreams into reality."

MasterChef South Africa 2022: Start date, judges, contestants, what to expect?

Briefly News previously reported that MasterChef South Africa is the country's most popular cookery reality show. Mzansi has experienced nothing less than addictive entertainment from the three seasons that aired between March 2012 and May 2015.

It has been over six years since the show last aired. No wonder Mzansi has been longing and pushing for MasterChef South Africa in 2022.

