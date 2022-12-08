Lerato Moloi is under fire for the allegations she made against Toll Azz Mo more than two years ago

The comedian went to Podcast and Chill with MacG and shared explosive details about how his life was ruined following Lerato's claims

Mzansi tweeps took to social media to say the model needed to be jailed for making "false" allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lerato Moloi is under fire on social media for allegations she made against a comedian. Image: @leratomoloi

Source: Instagram

Lerato Moloi trended on Twitter after Toll Azz Mo appeared on the Thursday celebrity episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The former booked and busy comedian candidly shared how his life was affected after Lerato Moloi claimed he violated her in 2020. The incident allegedly occurred in 2014 during their stint on MasterChef South Africa.

Mo was acquitted by the court in August 2022 and shared on the popular YouTube show that he wants justice after his livelihood suffered and his name was tarnished.

People on social media echoed Mo's sentiments and said Lerato needed to pay for ruining his reputation and career.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@uMbulelo_ shared:

"Lerato Moloi apologised to Tol Azz Mo, but some idiots still say they believe her."

@MzansiBabez wrote:

"Things have to change after this episode. Abo Nampree and Lerato Moloi gotta go to prison."

@lebogang03 mentioned:

"It's scary how people get cancelled over allegations. Today Lerato Moloi will be trolled, but no one was willing to hear the other side of the story until now. Yoh, the damage is already done."

@demajestic said:

"I hope Lerato Moloi suffers extreme suffering wherever she is."

@Gift_RealG mentioned:

"Lerato Moloi is foul for this."

@Kanyie85 asked:

"Sol, at this point, have you guys ever reached out to Lerato Moloi to hear her side? Whatever it may be. Maybe an invitation to the Podcast. We need to get to the bottom of this."

@banguyolo stated:

"What a cruel thing to do to another person Lerato Moloi."

Tol Azz Mo reveals he attempted suicide after Lerato Moloi’s abuse allegations in interview with Mac G

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Toll Azz Mo born Mongezi Mahlangu decided to bare it all on Podcast and Chill with MacG about how his life took a tumble after Lerato Moloi accused him of indecently assaulting her.

The comedian said that after Lerato Moloi tweeted that he violated her while they were both on the MasterChef SA TV show, he lost all his Showbiz gigs due to cancel culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News