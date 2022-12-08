Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu has cleared up rumours about her alleged love relationship with American actor Jonathan Majors

The Woman King star was reacting to her fans who claimed she looks happily in love in the pics she took with Jonathan at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet segment

Despite her explanation, many of Thuso's fans were still convinced that she and The Last Black Man in San Francisco are an item

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Thuso Mbedu has taken to her timeline to clear up trending rumours about her love life. The Woman King star was reacting to the comments Mzansi made after saucy pics of herself with Jonathan Majors surfaced online.

Thuso Mbedu has denied that she's dating American actor Jonathan Majors. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The world-renowned actress and the American actor attended the Critics Choice Awards and took over hosting duties during the livestream of #CCBlackCinema red carpet segment.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight, the stunning award-winning thespian said:

"1. Y’all are messy with the QTs, been laughing nonstop. 2. To ruin it all for everyone: In F2 we were laughing at something I said. I’m a hoot pliz. In F3, he was saying kind things about me. It was sweet. He was sweet. That’s my 'he’s so sweet face' pliz."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi shares hilarious reaction to 3rd pic of Thuso Mbedu and Jonathan Majors

Mzansi social media users shared hilarious reactions to Thuso's explanation. Many continued to share that she looks happily in love with Jonathan Majors in Frame 3.

@ItsNathi_Costa said:

"Still, I'm jealous of the way you look at him on F3, please."

@STHABZ_MKHIZE commented:

"Aingeke Thuso F3 is definetly 'always be my baby' by Mariah."

@Ndilegraphy wrote:

"Lol.. y’all look good together still."

@SharonCassey said:

"Don't explain, you're making things worse."

@Thembi_Lily commented:

"Please get married, for our sake."

@TheVixxionary wrote:

"LOOOOL but Thuso in F3 your face is giving 'Baby boy you stay on my mind fulfill my fantasiessss'."

@Ogbenzosydwell said:

"F3. You like the guy."

@ShortyNM added:

"Frame 3 I know that look. You are a gone girl."

Thuso Mbedu lives her best life in Dubai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Thuso Mbedu lived her best life in the United Arab Emirates. The Woman King actress took to her timeline to let Mzansi in on her vacay in Abu Dhabi.

The Mzansi-born superstar, who has relocated to the US because of her acting career, has been working hard this year and decided to her some "me time" in the capital city of UAE.

Thuso Mbedu posted posted pics of herself having fun in the desert and playing some crazy water games during her stay in the city. Peeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Thuso's pics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News