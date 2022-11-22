Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in Abu Dhabi and took to her timeline to post stunning pics enjoying herself in the capital city of the UAE

The Woman King star played desert and water games while holidaying in the UAE and took to her timeline to let Mzansi in on her vacay

Peeps took to the South Africa-born actress' comment section and shared their thoughts on her pics and many said she looks too gorgeous

Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in the United Arab Emirates. The Woman King actress took to her timeline to let Mzansi in on her vacay in Abu Dhabi.

The Mzansi-born superstar, who has relocated to the US because of her acting career, has been working hard this year and decided to her some "me time" in the capital city of UAE.

Thuso Mbedu posted posted pics of herself having fun in the desert and playing some crazy water games during her stay in the city. The stunner captioned her Twitter post:

"Chasing summer in Abu Dhabi."

Peeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Thuso's pics.

@SBUdaPRO said:

"Frame 3 is effortlessly fire. The angle of the photo is fire."

@Moleboh41706366 wrote:

"You are so pretty?? but once you are done with the black Abaya please give it to me."

@kambule_qhawe commented:

"One of the greats. I hope one day I'll receive a 'hi' at least from you."

@Claudy_moloko said:

"So happy for you. Looking good."

@ManqobaShangase wrote:

"The 3rd frame is too cold."

@SYD_Mkh commented:

"Looks good on you."

@jerrynketsi0207 added:

"Thuso Mbedu is dope."

