Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini were seen enjoying themselves at Zakes Bantwini's star-studded Sikelela Festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg

The festival, held on Freedom Day, featured a lineup including Scorpion Kings, MiCasa, and Young Stunna

Zakes Bantwini told Briefly News that he aimed to bring people together and celebrate South Africa's diversity, with the event exceeding expectations by selling out tickets before the day

Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini shared a video while partying up a storm at Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini's star-studded Sikelela Festival over the weekend.

Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini attend Sikelela Festival

The Constitution Hill in Johannesburg was the place to be this weekend as many music lovers thronged the venue for the Sikelela Festival on Freedom Day. The event had a star-studded lineup which included the Scorpion Kings, MiCasa, Young Stunna and Zakes Bantwini.

A video of two of South Africa's most famous stars Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida at the event was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News. The stunners seemed to be having the time of their lives as they sang and danced backstage.

Zakes Bantwini talks about the Sikelela Festival

Briefly News spoke to Zakes Bantwini who opened up about the aim of the event and the message he hoped the attendees would take home, especially about the importance of Freedom Day. He said:

"We want to achieve a festival that brings people together. This goes hand in hand with our other event property, Abantu, which is also all about celebrating our diversity as South Africans. The demand for this inaugural event has shown us that there’s a great appetite for platforms such as this.

"The festival was very well-received. Tickets were sold out, which we didn’t expect to happen until the day of the event. So this exceeded our expectations. I hope people leave having had a great musical experience and a sense of togetherness from the crowd on the day, and when they look around, they know that freedom is real and we’ve come a long way over the past 30 years."

